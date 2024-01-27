Piper Sandler Cuts Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target to $57.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

GSBC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

