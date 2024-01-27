Piper Sandler Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $69.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $52.40.

BOH stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $8,952,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

