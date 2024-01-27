Piper Sandler Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 7,024,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

