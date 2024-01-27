Piper Sandler Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $2.80

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.