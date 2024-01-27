Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.10.

PWSC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 392,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,205. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 1.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth $242,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

