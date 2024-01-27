Piper Sandler Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $36.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.28.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

