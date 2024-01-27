Piper Sandler Trims CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Target Price to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 4,491,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

