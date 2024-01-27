Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTK. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Playtika stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

