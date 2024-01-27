Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $2.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.