Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

