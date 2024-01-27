Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,680.00

Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($34.05) and last traded at GBX 2,675 ($33.99), with a volume of 182367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,665 ($33.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,310.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,512 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,329.14.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

