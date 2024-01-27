Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.05. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 365,071 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

