Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

Pool stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.39. 300,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.61 and its 200-day moving average is $360.81.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.