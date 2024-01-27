Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 9,800.0% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 214,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,134. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

