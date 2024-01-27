Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 9,800.0% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
