Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $72.73. 65,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 417.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

