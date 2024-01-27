Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.
Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $72.73. 65,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.
Preferred Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
