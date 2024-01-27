Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFBC

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.