Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has raised its dividend by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years. Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 1,214,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,741. Premier has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after acquiring an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Premier by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 347,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,352,000 after buying an additional 310,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Benchmark dropped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

