Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.25% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 234,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.94. 239,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,997. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

