Primis Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 143,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,041. The firm has a market cap of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 467,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 119,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 488,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 66,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

