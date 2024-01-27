Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,643 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $207.88. 690,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,554. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

