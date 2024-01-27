Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Get Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.