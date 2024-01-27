Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of United States Steel worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 2,585,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,095. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

