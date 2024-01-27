Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

DLTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. 1,770,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

