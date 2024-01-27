Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,434 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 657,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

