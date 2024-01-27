Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,024 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of H&R Block worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 665,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,456. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

