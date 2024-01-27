Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 1,886,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,330. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.