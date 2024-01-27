Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,633,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $367.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

