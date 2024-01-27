Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 627,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,476. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

