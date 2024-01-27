Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,093. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $84.55 and a 12-month high of $106.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.