Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 78,261 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,210,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,237,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. 185,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,863. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.