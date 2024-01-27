Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,387. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

