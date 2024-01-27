Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.30. 107,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.