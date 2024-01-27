Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Procaps Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of PROCW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 18,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.41.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.