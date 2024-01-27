Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Procaps Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of PROCW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 18,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

