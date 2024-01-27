Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. 1,093,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,558. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,650 shares of company stock worth $23,234,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

