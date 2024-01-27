Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

