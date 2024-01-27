Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

