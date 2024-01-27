Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.87. 2,333,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

