Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Down to $65.46

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.46, but opened at $63.24. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 143,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

