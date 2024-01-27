Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.