QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.98

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $157.98 and last traded at $155.12, with a volume of 1113901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

