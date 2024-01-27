Raymond James Boosts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $16.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 533,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.