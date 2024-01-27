Raymond James Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $40.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.71, a P/E/G ratio of 77.67 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

