Raymond James Increases Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $59.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IBTX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 133,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 68.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298,044 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

