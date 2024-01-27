Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.