RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after buying an additional 2,109,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $124,851,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RB Global by 179.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after buying an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 566,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,883. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

