RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBB. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of RBB opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $356.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Scott Polakoff acquired 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Polakoff acquired 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 220,750.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.