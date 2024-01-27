RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,249. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,848 shares of company stock worth $3,889,042 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

