Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.