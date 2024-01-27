Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power (AEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP):

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.84. 2,445,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

