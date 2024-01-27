Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Recruit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 131,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,763. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.