Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Recruit Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 131,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,763. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
Recruit Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.